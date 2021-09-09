amy klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar illness: MN Democrat reveals breast cancer diagnosis

EMBED <>More Videos

Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer diagnosis

WASHINGTON -- Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar revealed Thursday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

She said she found out during a routine mammogram, which was something she had put off during the COVID pandemic, like many others.

"It was Stage 1, and they were able to remove it. I had radiation in May, and now they tell me that my chances of getting cancer again are the same as any average person, which is great, but I learned a lot through this year as I know you know, about the importance of getting those exams and also the gratitude for all those that surrounded me and my family," Klobuchar said on GMA Thursday. "It's something that no one wants to hear, and no one wants to experience, but it's really renewed my faith in the people around me and in my purpose."

She said she's feeling much better now, but continued traveling back and forth between Minnesota and Washington during treatment.

RELATED: Amy Klobuchar: What to know about Minnesota senator, 2020 candidate

"Right now, thousands of women have undetected breast cancer. ... That's my first practical advice, get those screenings, go in, get a mammogram, get what other health checkup you should be getting," Klobuchar said.

It was challenging for her to keep working, but she said she tried to remember the purpose of her work.

"I would always think, well, so many people have it harder," she said. "Some of my colleagues who had battled cancer before, that gave me an inspiration."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessminnesotabreast cancerwomens healthamy klobucharbreast cancer awarenessu.s. & worldwomen's health
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMY KLOBUCHAR
Amy Klobuchar's husband tests positive for COVID-19
Amy Klobuchar ends campaign, will endorse Joe Biden
Early voting problems crop up around LA County
Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg to visit SoCal ahead of Super Tuesday
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News