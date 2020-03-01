Politics

Early voting problems arise in LA County ahead of Democratic presidential candidates' visits to SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Voters encountered some issues at early voting centers in Los Angeles County Saturday as several Democratic presidential candidates prepared for visits to California, which is the biggest prize on Super Tuesday.

The county added hundreds of early voting centers over the weekend, including at the Hollywood Bowl where some voters were met with confusion. Multiple voters said the center was closed when they tried to cast their ballot Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, some were concerned over the electronic voting system. However, one man at the Hollywood Bowl voting center on Sunday morning said he experienced a seamless process.

"I think it could be a little daunting, a little scary for the older generation," voter Steven Campbell said. "But I think once you're actually standing in front of it, it's just a big screen and you're just tapping things, it's really easy. I think anybody could figure it out, especially with a little guidance."

Officials still suggest voters plan ahead to give enough time for lines and the new electronic voting system.

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders is scheduled to hold a rally at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center while two of his Democratic presidential nomination opponents also plan to be in the region before Tuesday's California primary.

Sanders' rally will feature performances by the hip-hop group Public Enemy Radio and Latin Grammy award-winning singer Ana Tijoux and include appearances by actor Dick Van Dyke, comedian Sarah Silverman and self-described artist, organizer and freedom fighter Patrisse Cullors.

The Vermont Senator is also set to hold a rally in San Jose and appear on the CBS public affairs program "Face The Nation'' earlier Sunday.

Sanders finished second in Saturday's South Carolina primary, receiving 19.9% of the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden won with 48.4%. Biden is expected to be in California on Tuesday, according to ABC News.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to speak Monday night at East Los Angeles College, delivering a speech recognizing the Justice for Janitors movement, according to her campaign.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will visit Chula Vista on Monday. His rally is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

City News Service contributed to this report.
