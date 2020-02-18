Politics

Amy Klobuchar attends fundraiser in LA ahead of Nevada caucuses

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly two weeks from the California primary, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a fundraising stop in Beverly Hills Monday night.

The fundraiser was at the home of "Jaws" star and activist Lorraine Sheinberg. Entry for each guest was $500.

Klobuchar finished third in New Hampshire, but doesn't have the massive campaign infrastructure or staff in California, like candidates Michael Bloomberg or Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

On Monday afternoon, 10,000 Sanders supporters attended his rally in the Bay Area.

Bloomberg is not on the ballot in the next two contests, Nevada and South Carolina, but he's already spent $381 million on ads so far, and is moving up the national and California primary polls.

Klobuchar's stop comes a day before President Donald Trump visits Los Angeles on Tuesday as part of a three-day trip across four states.

While in Los Angeles, Trump is expected to be briefed on preparations for the city's 2028 Summer Olympic Games and also attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills at the Montage hotel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countybernie sandersmichael bloombergamy klobuchar2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News