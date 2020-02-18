Politics

President Donald Trump visiting LA on Tuesday for fundraiser and to discuss 2028 Olympics

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Donald Trump is set to visit Los Angeles on Tuesday as part of a three-day trip across four states.

He is scheduled to make several stops in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado.

While in Los Angeles, he's expected to be briefed on preparations for the city's 2028 Summer Olympic Games and also attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills at the Montage hotel.

He'll then be heading to Las Vegas, where he will speak at a graduation event for a prisoner education program

On Wednesday, Trump will head to Bakersfield and Rancho Mirage, where his campaign is hosting another fundraiser and golf outing at Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison's estate.

He will then head to Phoenix and close out his Western swing in Colorado.
