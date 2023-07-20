Community reacts to local Ontario farm closing down

Over the last 25 years farmer Bekendam said Amy's Farm has provided tours to more than two million kids and parents.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- For 25 years farmer Randy Beckendam has used Amy's Farm to educate families. What started as a cattle farm grew into a zero waste, no chemicals, regenerative farm that offered tours and field trips that educated about fruits and vegetables.

"The idea is, look at this and then go home and do this in your backyard," Bekendam said. "And there's been a lot of that over the years."

Bekendam said he rents the land Amy's Farm sits on and the owner has decided to sell.

"The whole ecological system depends on what we do and once this is gone, it leaves us with a big hole," said Rhonda Corey about Amy's Farm closing down.

Over the last 25 years Bekendam said Amy's Farm has provided tours to more than two million kids and parents. All of the handwritten notes and drawings on the wall are a testament to that.

"When your focus is ministering to children, educating them, giving them an experience that enriches them, then they repay you with notes and drawings, it's a beautiful thing," said Bekendam.

"Every Halloween they've got all the pumpkins and all of this really cool stuff and so the kids come out every year for that and then the grandkids started coming out," Corey said. "It's going to be missed."

Bekendam said all good things must come to an end, but he says he's glad the farm is finishing strong.

"This has been our strongest year of field trips, our strongest year of production because of all the rains we had winter and spring," Bekendam said. "So, we're at the height of all that we do as we close. So, it's good to finish at the top."

Amy's Farm must be moved out by Aug. 30 but will continue to provide fresh produce on select days until then.

