ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Monster Jam at Angel Stadium!

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 11:07PM
ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to Monster Jam! Winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on January 21, 2024.

Monster Jam is coming back to Angel Stadium! The fun begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party, where you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures. This fun-filled experience is the only place to get an insider's look at how these 12,000-pound trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Early arrival is strongly suggested the Monster Jam Pit Party-there's nothing like it.

Monster Jam makes its return to Angel Stadium in Anaheim for the start of the 2024 season.

Visit www.monsterjam.com for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age.

