18-year-old shot by police at Anaheim house party after confrontation with officers, authorities say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Anaheim are now investigating a shooting outside a house party Friday in which an 18-year-old was struck by an officer, authorities said.

Officers with the Anaheim Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Sherrill Street at around 10:25 p.m. after receiving calls about shots being fired at a party.

When they arrived, police say they got into some sort of confrontation with the 18-year-old, who has not yet been identified, before an officer shot him.

"The male suspect was struck at least once by police gunfire," read a statement issued by APD.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured during the shooting.

A gun believed to belong to the suspect was located at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.