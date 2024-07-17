Bodycam video shows moments before deputies open fire on rooftop gunman who shot at LASD helicopter

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released dramatic body camera footage of a shooting in which deputies opened fire on a man who shot at an LASD helicopter while standing on the roof of a home in West Rancho Dominguez.

The incident happened on the evening of June 13.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to a report of an armed man possibly under the influence in a backyard in the 14600 block of Cahita Avenue, just south of Rosecrans Avenue.

The person who called 911 told dispatchers the man, who was identified by investigators as 30-year-old Jerman Magana, was "high on drugs" and "was inhaling a substance from a canister," according to the sheriff's department.

Soon after, deputies arrived to find Magana in the backyard. He eventually made his way onto the roof of the home, authorities said.

The bodycam footage, which was posted on the sheriff's department's YouTube channel, shows the man firing numerous shots at the helicopter flying overhead.

Investigators said, "deputies continued attempts to communicate with Magana, including by calling his cell phone."

Deputies had a clear view of Magana from a neighboring home. At one point, he pointed the gun to his head, LASD said.

When he refused to surrender and took another shot at the circling helicopter, two deputies opened fire.

After being struck by gunfire, the suspect was treated by members of the sheriff's SWAT team and L.A. County firefighter-paramedics. Magana was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The sheriff's department said Magana's 12-gauge shotgun and a box of ammunition were recovered from the scene.

"After the incident, an inspection of the airship revealed impact marks on a helicopter blade, believed to have been caused by at least one round fired by Magana, which narrowly missed the aero crew," said LASD.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.