Pregnant woman identified after being struck, killed by DUI suspect in Anaheim, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6366873" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman who was 35 weeks pregnant was fatally struck by a suspected DUI driver in Anaheim, police say.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman who was pregnant when she was fatally struck by a DUI suspect in Anaheim has been publicly identified while her baby remained hospitalized Wednesday, authorities said.Yesenia Lisette Aguilar, 23, walking with her husband near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Bayless Street about 7:30 pm. Tuesday when a white SUV jumped a curb and hit her, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Aguilar's husband was narrowly missed by the vehicle.Yesenia Aguilar, a Disneyland employee, was 35 weeks pregnant at the time of the collision."We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our cast member Yesenia Aguilar and we offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones," a spokesperson for the Anaheim resort said in a statement.After the crash, paramedics rushed the gravely injured woman to UCI Medical Center, where a caesarean section was performed to deliver the baby, a police spokesman said. The newborn baby girl was admitted in critical condition to UCI's neonatal intensive care unit.The identity of the DUI suspect was released Wednesday. She was identified as 40-year-old Garden Grove resident Courtney Pandolfi, who was being held on $1 million bail.Pandolfi was booked on suspicion of murder, DUI drugs causing bodily injury, and driving with a suspended license, police said. She is expected to appear in court Thursday.