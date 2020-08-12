Pregnant woman identified after being struck, killed by DUI suspect in Anaheim, authorities say

The name of the driver, who was being held on $1 million bail, was also made public.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman who was pregnant when she was fatally struck by a DUI suspect in Anaheim has been publicly identified while her baby remained hospitalized Wednesday, authorities said.

Yesenia Lisette Aguilar, 23, walking with her husband near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Bayless Street about 7:30 pm. Tuesday when a white SUV jumped a curb and hit her, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Aguilar's husband was narrowly missed by the vehicle.

Yesenia Aguilar, a Disneyland employee, was 35 weeks pregnant at the time of the collision.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our cast member Yesenia Aguilar and we offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones," a spokesperson for the Anaheim resort said in a statement.
EMBED More News Videos

A woman who was 35 weeks pregnant was fatally struck by a suspected DUI driver in Anaheim, police say.


After the crash, paramedics rushed the gravely injured woman to UCI Medical Center, where a caesarean section was performed to deliver the baby, a police spokesman said. The newborn baby girl was admitted in critical condition to UCI's neonatal intensive care unit.

The identity of the DUI suspect was released Wednesday. She was identified as 40-year-old Garden Grove resident Courtney Pandolfi, who was being held on $1 million bail.

Pandolfi was booked on suspicion of murder, DUI drugs causing bodily injury, and driving with a suspended license, police said. She is expected to appear in court Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countyduifatal crashdisneylanddui crashpregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom calls out 'spring break'-sized crowds at NorCal river amid COVID-19
CEO: Uber likely to shut down temporarily in CA over driver ruling
Sheriff's officials release new details in Andres Guardado case
Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
Pink's Hot Dogs is back
Compton to issue fines up to $1,000 for failure to wear mask when required
Lawsuit: LAPD officer fondled dead woman
Show More
Pregnant woman fatally struck by suspected DUI driver in Anaheim
Florida police arrest, handcuff 8-year-old at school
Here's what Kamala Harris' VP bid means to communities of color
SoCal Democrats react to Biden's VP pick of Harris
USPS grapples with complaints of slower mail delivery
More TOP STORIES News