Anaheim dance studio instructor charged with 18 counts for alleged sexual assault of 6 young girls

The allegations against Mark Chavarria came to light after several girls between the ages of 12 and 14 reported multiple sexual assaults at the Chavarria Institute of the Arts dance studio.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) -- The owner of an Anaheim dance studio on Thursday was formally charged with 18 counts in connection with the alleged sexual assault of six girls.

Mark Anthony Chavarria, 40, of Riverside, was charged with 15 counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child younger than 14, two counts of oral copulation of an underage victim and a count of sexual penetration by foreign object of an underage victim, all felonies. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for multiple victims.

The victims, who are 12 and 14, alleged they were assaulted while taking classes at the defendant's business, Chavarria Institute of the Arts dance studio at 160 S. Old Springs Road, Unite 155, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.

Chavarria was arrested Tuesday and was being held on $5 million bail, McClintock said.

Chavarria has also taught at other dance studios in Southern California and in Arizona, and investigators suspect there may be other alleged victims, McClintock said. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-765-1969. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855- TIP-OCCs.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.