Anaheim FD: Here's what happens when you park in front of fire hydrant

Anaheim firefighters posted a photo showing exactly what happens when you park in front of a hydrant during an actual fire.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Here's a very good reason for not parking in front of fire hydrants.

The Anaheim Fire department posted pictures after firefighters ran a hose through the rear windows of a silver sedan so they could do their jobs.

The fire department asks, "Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows, and the citation and the towing fees?"

