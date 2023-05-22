2 people dead after large fight, shooting near Anaheim Gardenwalk, police say

Police are investigating the death of two men after a shooting and a fight near the Anaheim Gardenwalk.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating the death of two men after a shooting and a fight near the Anaheim Gardenwalk.

The incidents happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday along Katella Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police say a large fight broke out near the Gardenwalk structure just before the shooting.

Responding officers found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a man in his 20s, was found injured outside of the parking structure. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police could not confirm if that victim was struck by gunfire, but they also had received multiple calls about someone being run over by a car.

A description of a suspect was not available.

Anyone with information who also may have witnessed the fight is urged to call detectives at (714) 765-1900.