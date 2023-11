A hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist was caught on a driver's dash camera in Anaheim.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist was caught on a driver's dash camera in Anaheim.

The driver who recorded the video says the driver of an older Jeep Wrangler or Cherokee clipped the person on the bike just after midnight Monday.

The eyewitness says he saw the victim ride out of a driveway, swerve and then make a U-turn. That's when the bicyclist was hit at Euclid Street and Katella Avenue.

The bicyclist who was hit appears like he's going to be OK.