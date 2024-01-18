Anaheim liquor store robbed at gunpoint; search underway for suspects caught on video

The incident was caught on surveillance video, but the suspects had already fled by the time officers arrived.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A liquor store in Anaheim was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men overnight, and it was all caught on camera.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at the Magicland Market on East Katella Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

In the footage, two suspects wearing hoodies entered the store and demanded money from two people, believed to be employees, who were inside at the time. They can be seen directing them toward the cash register before one of the suspects pointed a gun at a man believed to be a store clerk.

It's unclear how much money they took off with. No arrests have been made.