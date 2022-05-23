Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu has resigned amid FBI's corruption probe related to sale of Angel Stadium

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11868916" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three Anaheim City Council members called on Mayor Harry Sidhu to resign amid a FBI corruption probe into his involvement in the proposed sale of Angel Stadium.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu has resigned amid an FBI's corruption probe related to sale of Angel Stadium.The resignation comes as it was revealed last week that the mayor was the subject of a probe by the FBI, which alleged in a search warrant affidavit that he had fed insider information to Angels executives in the stadium deal and arranged to have a helicopter bought registered in Arizona so he could save money on taxes."A fair and thorough investigation will prove that Mayor Harry Sidhu did not leak secret information in the hopes of a later political campaign contribution," Sidhu's Attorney Paul S. Meyer said in a statement. "His unwavering goal form the start has been to keep the Angels in Anaheim, so that this vibrant social and economic relationship would continue..."Mayor Harry Sidhu has has always, as his foremost priority, acted in the best interests of the City of Anaheim, and he does so today. In order to continue to act in the best interests of Anaheim and allow this great City to move forward without distraction, Harry Sidhu has resigned from his post as Mayor effective May 24, 2022."This comes as last week, three Anaheim City Council members called on Mayor Sidhu to resign amid the FBI corruption probe into his involvement in the proposed sale of Angel Stadium to team owner Arte Moreno."We need a fresh start, and we need it now, and that starts with the mayor's resignation, and I hope that the mayor will act in the best interest of Anaheim," said Anaheim Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O'Neil.Sidhu has not been charged with a crime but is accused of soliciting $1 million in campaign contributions from an Angels representative in exchange for performing official acts that would finalize the stadium sale.FBI investigator Brian Adkins' affidavit states on at least two occasions, Sidhu provided confidential city information to the Angels for use by the team in their negotiations with the city.