Missing man with autism found safe, U-Haul truck recovered after being stolen in Anaheim, police say

On 6/22/22 at around 2:20PM, we received a call of a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of W Lincoln Ave. Officers spoke with the reporting party, who explained a U-Haul they had rented had been stolen. A 63-year-old autistic male, with a mental age of a 4 year-old, was inside. pic.twitter.com/gHo3Nae9OI — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 23, 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A missing man with autism was found safe Thursday morning and a U-Haul truck that was stolen in Anaheim while he was inside has been recovered, authorities said.The victim, 63-year-old James Blackwood, and the vehicle were located in the 3000 block of La Brea Avenue in Baldwin Hills. Blackwood was described as being in good health.No arrests were immediately announced.According to Anaheim police, the vehicle was stolen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday on West Lincoln Avenue after the man's caregiver stepped away for a minute to go inside a DMV office.Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the U-Haul truck driving away.Blackwood reportedly has the mental capacity of a 4-year-old. Police say he was inside the truck's passenger seat when it was stolen.