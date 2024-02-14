Speeding car spins out into students near Anaheim school

Two of those students were hurt in the crash and several others were able to jump out of the way.

Two of those students were hurt in the crash and several others were able to jump out of the way.

Two of those students were hurt in the crash and several others were able to jump out of the way.

Two of those students were hurt in the crash and several others were able to jump out of the way.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Frightening video captures a car skidding out of control into a group of students in Anaheim.

Two of those students were hurt in the crash and several others were able to jump out of the way.

The crash happened on Wagner Avenue near State College Boulevard, next to the Anaheim Tennis Center.

Police say the driver was speeding Tuesday afternoon when the car failed to navigate a turn, slamming into a utility pole and hitting two students.

Those two victims are in stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene.