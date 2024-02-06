Pregnant homeless woman rescued from storm drain in Anaheim

The woman did not appear to be injured, but was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Police and firefighters in Anaheim rescued a pregnant woman who got stuck in a storm drain that fed into the "fast-moving waters'' of the Santa Ana River, authorities said.

It happened Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. near Imperial Highway. Investigators said the woman is homeless and was living in the tunnel.

An Orange County Fire Authority helicopter assisted in the search and crews were able to safely rescue the woman.

"That was probably where she was staying during this rain, and it poses significant danger staying in those storm drains," said Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock.

The woman did not appear to be injured, but was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The Anaheim Police Department said it has activated emergency shelters to help those in need during the dangerous weather conditions.