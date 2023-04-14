A coroner's office inquest into the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in Gardena, upheld a previous conclusion by the office that his death was a homicide, officials announced.

Former LASD deputy who shot Andres Guardado will not be prosecuted in killing

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy will not face criminal charges in the killing of Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old man who was shot in the back several times during a confrontation in Gardena.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances and available evidence, there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Deputy Vega did not act in lawful self-defense," the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, referring to Miguel Vega, said in a 31-page memo on Friday.

Sheriff's officials have said Guardado displayed a handgun when Vega and another deputy spotted him in June 2020 outside an auto body shop where his family said he worked as a security guard.

Guardado had surrendered, placed the handgun on the ground and was lying face down when Vega approached to cinch handcuffs around the teenager's wrists, Vega's attorney previously said.

According to the deputy's account, Guardado reached for the gun, prompting Vega to fire six shots, five of which hit Guardado.

"My heart goes out to the Guardado family," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Friday. "Nothing that my office can do will mitigate the unimaginable pain that those that knew and loved Andres must be feeling."

The decision to not prosecute Vega "doesn't validate the actions of these officers. They have a troubling background of misconduct & that was thoroughly considered," Gascón said. "Sadly, at the end of the day we do not believe that there is enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

In November, the Board of Supervisors voted to approve an $8 million settlement to pay Guardado's family.

His father, Cristobal Guardado, said at the time that while the settlement brought closure, the family would not have peace until the deputy was held criminally responsible.