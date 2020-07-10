Andres Guardado case: LA County coroner's autopsy report confirms 18-year-old was shot 5 times in the back

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The results of an official autopsy released on Friday confirm that 18-year-old Andres Guardado was shot in the back five times in a confrontation with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Gardena.

According to the report issued by the county's chief medical examiner-coroner, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, all five shots were fatal.

On Wednesday, a law firm representing Guardado's family disclosed the results of an independent autopsy that first revealed the number of times he was struck by gunfire in the back.

That autopsy too found that he was shot five times in the back and that he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

An attorney for the deputy who fired his weapon, Miguel Vega, said the shooting was made in self-defense when Guardado reached for a gun on the ground.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

EMBED More News Videos

Local leaders are calling for a state investigation into the death of Andres Guardado, who was killed by deputies, as authorities say they are examining security cameras that might have recorded the shooting.



EMBED More News Videos

Pepper balls and other nonlethal tactics were deployed during a demonstration in Compton over the death of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies last week.

