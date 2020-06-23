LASD places 'security hold' on autopsy results from Gardena deputy-involved shooting, lawyer says

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he has reached out to the state attorney general amid calls for an independent investigation into the death of Andres Guardado.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he has reached out to the state attorney general amid calls for an independent investigation into the death of Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in Gardena.

In a tweet, Villanueva says he's committed to strengthening community faith in the investigative process.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I reached out to @AGBecerra for monitoring of the Guardado investigation," the sheriff tweeted.



Meanwhile, lawyers for Guardado's family say the sheriff's department has put a "security hold" on the autopsy results.

Gardena shooting: Local leaders call for independent investigation as authorities examine security cameras at scene of 18-year-old's death
EMBED More News Videos

Local leaders are calling for a state investigation into the death of Andres Guardado, who was killed by deputies, as authorities say they are examining security cameras that might have recorded the shooting.



They are demanding answers and accountability.

"(The family of Andres Guardado) demand, and deserve, full transparency from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department regarding the facts surrounding the death of this young man," a statement from attorney Adam Shea said.

On Sunday, sheriff's deputies and protesters clashed during a demonstration in Compton over the death of Guardado.

The sheriff's department made seven arrests, including six for unlawful assembly. They used flash-bangs, pepper balls and smoke grenades, saying objects were thrown at deputies.

RELATED: Pepper balls deployed at march over Gardena deputy-involved fatal shooting

EMBED More News Videos

Pepper balls and other nonlethal tactics were deployed during a demonstration in Compton over the death of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies last week.



A curfew was put in place in Santa Ana Monday evening, prompted by protests related to the fatal shooting. The curfew is in place from 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies shot and killed Guardado last Thursday after they say he pulled out a gun and ran from deputies on patrol in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard.

His family said he was working as a security guard in the area, but authorities say he was too young to be state licensed and did not have a uniform or badge.

Some local political leaders are asking for a state investigation into the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gardenalos angeles countyfatal shootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hollywood producer, philanthropist Steve Bing dies of apparent suicide
Pasadena cracking down on illegal fireworks
Chase involving suspects in Azusa shooting ends in violent crash
NC shark attack leaves teen with 40 puncture wounds
2 injured, in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Burbank
Venice shooting leaves 1 dead, another wounded
Gov. Newsom gives sobering update as coronavirus cases rise
Show More
Santa Ana establishes curfew amid plans for protest
COVID-19 update: Officials report increase in community transmission
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Teen surprised with car after having to quit job due to transportation
Dr. Barbara Ferrer says she's received death threats
More TOP STORIES News