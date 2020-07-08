Andres Guardado case: Independent autopsy reveals 18-year-old was shot 5 times in back by sheriff's deputies

The autopsy confirms that he was shot five times in the back and that he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.
Last month, lawyers for Guardado's family said that the L.A. County Sheriff's Department has put a "security hold" on the autopsy results from the county medical examiner. The family then requested the independent autopsy, which was completed on June 26.
The family's lawyers said the results prove that the shooting was "without a doubt, the result of unjustified police violence against an innocent young man."
"Andres was not facing deputies so he should not have been shot, he should not have been killed and the sheriff's department is just trying to put the kibosh on this information so that nobody knows what really happened," said the family's attorney Adam Shea.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously said he has reached out to the state attorney general amid calls for an independent investigation into the death of Guardado. He's also said he will release video of the shooting once the investigation is over.
Shea said they've reached out to the department to get more information but have not been able to.
"I said 'Look, sit down with us. Let the coroner sit down with us and go over the actual physical exam of the autopsy with the family. And the sheriff's department is not letting them do it because they know this was an unjustified shooting," Shea said. "They know this is a bad look for the sheriff's department and they're trying to hide it."
Last month, sheriff's deputies and protesters clashed during a demonstration in Compton over the death of Guardado.
The sheriff's department made seven arrests, including six for unlawful assembly. They used flash-bangs, pepper balls and smoke grenades, saying objects were thrown at deputies.
Deputies shot and killed Guardado on June 26 after they say he pulled out a gun and ran from deputies on patrol in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard.
His family said he was working as a security guard in the area, but authorities say he was too young to be state licensed and did not have a uniform or badge.