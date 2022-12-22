Max Factor heir Andrew Luster denied parole on rape sentence, release expected in 4 years

Max Factor heir Andrew Luster was denied parole this week, 19 years after he was sent to prison on rape convictions.

In a headline-making case, Luster fled the country in 2003 as he was facing trial for drugging and raping several women. He was convicted and Duane "Dog" Chapman the bounty hunter then helped track him down and capture him in Mexico.

The Ventura County District Attorney's office said its prosecutor argued that Luster, now 59, remains a threat to public safety and should stay behind bars.

Luster was sentenced to 124 years in prison but in 2013 the term was reduced to 50 years. The DA's office says a reclassification of his crimes under Proposition 57 sped up the possibility of early release and now he is expected to be released in four years.