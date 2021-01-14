Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang announces NYC mayoral run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5769947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Presidential candidate Andrew Yang brings his campaign to LA's Fairfax District with "pop-up" merchandise fundraiser.

NEW YORK -- Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced he is running for mayor of New York City.On Wednesday night, Yang released a YouTube video titled "Why I'm Running for Mayor."The video says:Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has also thrown his hat in the ring for NYC mayor. Other possible names running for the spot include Maya Wiley, a former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio; former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia; former Bloomberg and Obama administration member Shaun Donovan; former nonprofit executive Dianne Morales; former Veterans' Services Commissioner Loree Sutton; and former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire.Yang, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, would be only the second Asian-American candidate to run for mayor and appear on the ballot.J.P. Morgan executive Arthur Chang is also planning to run.In 2013, New York state Sen. John Liu was a candidate for mayor of New York City, in lieu of running for re-election as comptroller.