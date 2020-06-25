Angel Stadium, Honda Center development plans propose ambitious upgrades

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Two announcements reveal a potential transformative future for the city of Anaheim centered on sports and entertainment.SRB Management released its master site plan Tuesday for the area surrounding Angel Stadium while H&S Ventures released its proposal for development around the Honda Center Wednesday."It is incredible for Anaheim. The stadium alone, or Honda Center alone, would be a once in a lifetime project for a city," said Anaheim city spokesperson Mike Lyster. "We happen to have two of them in the same week going forward and coming out with their vision."Through a deal to purchase the stadium and surrounding land, the Angel's development would include parks, restaurants, shops, hotels, office space and housing, plus an option to renovate the current stadium or build a new one."This proposal has the potential to bring the kind of experience you see in San Diego for example, a ball park nestled among neighborhoods, restaurants and just a dynamic lively atmosphere," said Lyster."The Stadium Development Plan will realize the vision of the Platinum Triangle decades before the current lease allows. This Plan is an important step in creating a driving economic force, while investing in Anaheim's future," said Angels owner Arte Moreno, whose family is behind SRB Management.The city assures critics they expect to see a certain percentage of affordable housing, plenty of parking and continued public hearings. On the other side of the 57 Freeway, the Honda Center will look a lot like LA Live. It will be called OC VIBE. Eyewitness News is told it'll compliment the Angel Stadium project."It's going to have housing, entertainment space, a new concert venue, a lot of park space, an outdoor amphitheater," said Anaheim city spokesperson Lauren Gold.In this case, the Ducks ownership owns the land around the Honda Center, while the city still owns the arena itself."It's a few years out, but it does show us some hope for new revenues that'll be able to come into our city, so we'll be able to provide those services to our residents and get our city back on its feet," Gold said.The beginning stages could start in the next two to three years with development really picking up in the next five to 10 years. It'll take up to 30 years to fully complete.