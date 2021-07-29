2 killed, 1 hospitalized after car slams into tree off Angeles Crest Highway in LA County, CHP says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10916557" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows a fight that started on the 60 Freeway in Ontario and had to be broken up by police.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Two people were killed and another was hospitalized Thursday morning after a car slammed into a tree off the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles County, authorities said.The collision was reported shortly before 2 a.m. near Newcomb's Ranch and the Devil's Canyon trailhead, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported from a call box about 10 miles away from the crash site, where there was no cellphone service, the CHP said.Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced two individuals dead. The deceased were not immediately identified.A third person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, the Highway Patrol said.Video from AIR7 HD showed CHP officers examining the wreckage of a silver sedan. Both sides of the vehicle were mangled and the windshield was shattered, but the front end of car remained intact.The cause of the incident is under investigation.