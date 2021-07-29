Traffic

2 killed, 1 hospitalized after car slams into tree off Angeles Crest Highway in LA County, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed, 1 hurt after car slams into tree off Angeles Crest Highway

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Two people were killed and another was hospitalized Thursday morning after a car slammed into a tree off the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 2 a.m. near Newcomb's Ranch and the Devil's Canyon trailhead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported from a call box about 10 miles away from the crash site, where there was no cellphone service, the CHP said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced two individuals dead. The deceased were not immediately identified.

A third person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, the Highway Patrol said.

Video: Fight breaks out on 60 Freeway in Ontario after crash, officer tackles men to ground
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a fight that started on the 60 Freeway in Ontario and had to be broken up by police.


Video from AIR7 HD showed CHP officers examining the wreckage of a silver sedan. Both sides of the vehicle were mangled and the windshield was shattered, but the front end of car remained intact.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeles countytraffic fatalitiescar crashchpcalifornia highway patrol
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NWS: No tsunami threat to SoCal beaches after Alaska quake
Video: Fight breaks out on 60 Freeway in Ontario after crash
Tsunami warning canceled after 8.2 quake off Alaska coast
USA's Suni Lee wins all-around gold
Suspect arrested in double shooting at Corona movie theater
Pilots near LAX warned after 'possible jet pack man' spotted
Disneyland, Disney World will require guests to wear masks indoors
Show More
Activision Blizzard workers stage walkout at company office in Irvine
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapse on set
Pioneering TV pitchman Ron Popeil dies at age 86
Chase ends in El Monte with suspect in custody
Bay Area COVID-19 outbreak linked to concert by LA band
More TOP STORIES News