Video captures dramatic helicopter rescue of injured hiker in Angeles National Forest

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department saving an injured hiker in the Angeles Forest.

The department's Air Rescue team along with Special Enforcement Bureau medics were able to hoist the hiker into their helicopter and airlift him to safety.

The injured hiker was on the Mount Wilson Trail of the Angeles Forest.

The department said that saving lives is their number one priority.

No word on the hiker's condition.