Angels to open season with cutouts, not fans in attendance during July 24 game against Oakland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Angels will open the coronavirus-delayed season July 24 at Oakland with no fans present, but cutouts of them in seats at the Oakland Coliseum, Major League Baseball announced.

Fans will not be permitted to attend games at the Coliseum this season in accordance with local health and safety guidelines. Fans will have the opportunity to grab a seat at the Coliseum through the team's Coliseum Cutouts program.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers were back in action at Dodger Stadium on Monday, playing an intrasquad game with Clayton Kershaw on the mound.

Major League Baseball on Monday released a shortened 60-game schedule with the season slated to start July 23.

It's almost time for Dodger baseball!



City News Service contributed to this report.
