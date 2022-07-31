Highway 38 closed near Angelus Oaks due to mud, flooding, officials say

ANGELUS OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Highway 38 was closed in both directions near Angelus Oaks on Sunday afternoon due to mud and flooding, officials said.

The shutdown spanned from Jenks Lake Road to Valley of the Falls Drive, Caltrans announced shortly before 1 p.m.

In a tweet, the agency advised drivers to wait until the storm passes or use an alternative route. There was no estimate of when the highway would be reopened.

A flood watch that was issued Sunday morning by the National Weather Service remained in place, affecting the cities of Crestline, Big Bear Lake, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Big Bear City, Wrightwood, Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Hesperia, Running Springs and Victorville. The flood watch is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m.