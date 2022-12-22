WATCH LIVE

'Magic of Disney's Animal Kingom' is the ultimate tribute to Disney's commitment to conservation

Experience the miracles and mysteries inside animal-lovers' favorite theme park

Thursday, December 22, 2022 11:46PM
A new season of the Nat Geo docu-series launches on New Year's Day
The all-new season of "Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom" gives viewers an all-access pass to explore the magic of nature within Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, which holds more than 300 species and 5,000-plus animals. The 10-episode series from National Geographic not only showcases the vast array of animals, but also their kind-hearted and expert caretakers and what it takes to manage the around-the-clock needs of the park.

Disney is the parent company of KABC.

