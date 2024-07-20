'A slap in the face.' Eviction notices issued to horse stall renters at OC Fair Equestrian Center

Horse owners and trainers operating out of OC Fair and Event Center's equestrian facilities are trying to figure out what to do next after being served eviction notices.

Horse owners and trainers operating out of OC Fair and Event Center's equestrian facilities are trying to figure out what to do next after being served eviction notices.

Horse owners and trainers operating out of OC Fair and Event Center's equestrian facilities are trying to figure out what to do next after being served eviction notices.

Horse owners and trainers operating out of OC Fair and Event Center's equestrian facilities are trying to figure out what to do next after being served eviction notices.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Horse owners and trainers operating out of OC Fair and Event Center's Equestrian facilities are trying to figure out what to do next after being served eviction notices last month.

"The eviction notice was a bit of a slap in the face that negotiations weren't really on the table," Connected Equine's head trainer, Macki Hamblin, said.

Hamblin houses six houses at the OC Fair and Event Center's equestrian facility. She also partners with nonprofits.

Connected Equine is an equestrian training program in Newport Beach that offers training, lessons, clinics and show coaching.

Hamblin said the eviction will disband the equestrian program as well as the nonprofits that use the horses on a daily basis.

Hamblin, and others, received a letter telling them to vacate the state-owned property when their current rental contract expired this month.

"Some [ horses ] might need to be sold," she said. "There's really nowhere to go so it is going to kill my business as well as the nonprofit outreach."

OC Fair and Event Center CEO Michele Richards said the center was operating at a deficit and public funds were being used to subsidize private training businesses and activities. They voted to raise rental rates by 45 percent through Jan. 2025.

"It's absolutely not about the money," OC Equestrian Vaulting founder Gibran Stout said. She wants to negotiate a contract that's clear in its terms.

OC Equestrian Vaulting is a youth sports club that offers classes in horsemanship, dance and gymnastics for all levels of experience.

The OC Fair and Event Center wants to create "The Ranch," which would include training and boarding of privately owned horses, as well as public programs.

"It's unfortunate that this small group is creating a roadblock for realizing the vision that would benefit the whole community," said Richards in a statement. "For them to demonstrate on opening day of the OC Fair - the largest gathering of the community all year - is very disappointing."

"I want to repair whatever damaged relationship we have. I want to have some good communication and build some bridges here," Stout said.

Horse trainers are planning a rally and protest outside of the OC Fair on Saturday morning.