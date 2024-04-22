On 35th anniversary of USS Iowa explosion, San Pedro ceremony honors 47 sailors killed

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- The lives of 47 sailors lost after an explosion rocked the USS Iowa on April 19, 1989 were remembered on the 35th anniversary of the tragedy.

Scott Johnson served as a gunner's mate in the five inch mounts while on the ship.

"When you come back here it seems like it was yesterday," he said.

Johnson, along with other USS Iowa veterans and survivors, arrived at the ship for the special ceremony.

Raul Mendez Jr., whose many duties aboard the USS Iowa including rescue swimmer, said he wanted to pay tribute to his fellow comrades.

"I never want to forget them and I don't think we should. I come back here, it helps me heal and it helps me join forces with my other shipmates that are still alive so we can honor those guys."

Each of the fallen sailors names was read out loud as loved ones, shipmates and service members paid their respects.

David Canfield now runs the Pacific Battleship Center in San Pedro.

At the time of the explosion Canfiled served as a 3rd class engine man.

He said, "Their names deserve to be read. They deserve to be remembered."

For some survivors it's their first time back on the ship.

For others it's a painful reunion that reminds them of how short life is.

Johnson said, "It gets easier just to come back to the boat but it's still a place where our brothers need each other and it helps us to recover."

Also, Canfield said, "Every time I have a shipmate that comes back here is special but when they come back on the 19th it's even more special because I know what that means."

It means the memories made aboard the USS Iowa will never be forgotten.

"It's a tragedy but we have to also remember the good times we spent with all those guys that perished," Johnson said.

While the anniversary is somber aboard USS Iowa Canfield encourages people to visit so they can learn a little bit about the ship's history.