ABC7 to stream the 124th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 will live stream the 124th Golden Dragon Parade on Saturday, January 28 at 1:00 p.m.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles will celebrate The Year Of Rabbit at the annual parade.

With over a hundred thousand spectators, this colorful celebration along North Broadway in Chinatown has become one of the premiere cultural events in the Southern California Asian-American community.

The parade will feature live performances from dance troupes, music groups, and participation of government dignitaries, local business leaders, cultural groups and much more.

Watch coverage of the 124th Golden Dragon Parade on ABC7's streaming platforms starting Saturday at 1 p.m.

Want to stream 124th Golden Dragon Parade on your TV?

Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app for Roku, FireTV, Apple TV or AndroidTV. Just search for ABC7 Los Angeles and download our free app!