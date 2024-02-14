Celebrate Lunar New Year with the 125th Golden Dragon Parade

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Join the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles for the 125th Annual Golden Dragon Parade, Saturday, February 17 from 1pm to 4pm.

ABC7 will stream Saturday's parade live on our 24/7 streaming channel.

With over a 100,000 spectators, this colorful celebration along North Broadway in Chinatown has become a significant cultural event in the Southern California Asian-American Community.

The parade kicks off from Ord and and Hill Streets, heading north toward Bernard Street. It turns right on Bernard, then right on Broadway. It ends at Broadway and Cesar E Chavez Avenue.

The Golden Dragon Parade includes live performances including lion dancers, dance troupes, music groups, and participation of government dignitaries, local business leaders, cultural groups, and more.

The parade is a rich and diverse experience for all ages and ethnicities across Los Angeles and is supported in part by the District of Cultural Affairs, Los Angeles.

If you need to download our app, search ABC7 Los Angeles to find the app and download it to your device. Once you download the app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.