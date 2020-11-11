Another suspect arrested in connection with murder of Mormon family in Mexico

Another fugitive has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine U.S. dual-national women and children killed in northern Mexico last November.
The attorney general's office in Ciudad Juarez announced the arrest of a 12th suspect. Authorities say he was the one responsible for ambushing the family as they drove in Sonora on Nov. 4, 2020.
Nine members of the family, including six children, were killed.
Family members said earlier this year they believe the killings of the extended Langford and LeBaron families, who lived in a Mormon community in northern Mexico for decades, may have been a case of mistaken identity by drug cartel gunmen.
Only two of the suspects -- including the latest man arrested -- have been accused of murder.
