Ansel Elgort posts NSFW photo to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Ansel Elgort took a new approach to getting donations and posted a revealing picture of himself, which has since been taken down from his Instagram page. In the photo, the "Baby Driver" actor was standing under a shower, hiding his privates.
Elgort captioned the "not safe for work" photo with "OnlyFans LINK IN BIO," jokingly referencing the social media platform where people post photos, which are otherwise too racy for Instagram, for their paid followers. However, Elgort's efforts go to benefit a more serious cause. Upon clicking the link, Elgort's followers are taken to a GoFundMe page for "Brooklyn for Life!"
Organized by "Westworld" actor Jeffrey Wright, the initiative raises funds to support local restaurants and deliver meals to health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus. With a $1,000,000 goal, the initiative aims to provide at least 75-100 meals per day to health heroes in Brooklyn, as well as a daily allowance to the Greene Bites bodega, which will offer free food and drinks to hospital workers across the street.
Many celebrities showed their support for Elgort's unique campaign strategy, including his girlfriend and professional dancer Violetta Komyshan, who responded: "Lmao I love you."
Fashion designer Jeremy Scott commented, "The best foil for a charity fundraiser ever bravo @ansel."
"Ur the worst," Diplo jokingly said.
"It seems like a lot of people have been giving in the last few hours. So thanks a lot, looks like it was worth it," Elgort said to his fans in an Instagram story. "Unfortunately, Instagram told me I had to take my post down because it's a [nude]."
"Sorry if I offended anybody, but we did a good thing," the actor continued.
There's no denying that Elgort expressed his racier side for a good cause--the fundraiser spiked after he posted the photo on Tuesday and has raised over $207,000 as of Tuesday evening. Many of the recent donations are from Elgort's fan base, with comments on the GoFundMe page such as, "For Ansel, my King," and, "I mean...Ansel."
To donate to this cause, visit the "Brooklyn for Life!" GoFundMe page.