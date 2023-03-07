Anthony Avalos case: Judge to announce verdict in trial of 10-year-old Lancaster boy's torture-death

A judge is set to announce his verdict in the non jury trial of a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend who are charged with torturing and murdering her 10-year-old son, who died in 2018.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A judge is set to announce his verdict Tuesday in the trial of a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend who are charged with torturing and murdering her 10-year-old son, Anthony Avalos, who died in 2018.

Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta heard the trial of Heather Maxine Barron and Kareem Ernesto Leiva after both sides waived their right to having the case heard by a jury, with closing arguments wrapping up Feb. 22.

Barron, 33, and Leiva, 37, are charged with one count each of murder and torture involving Anthony's death on June 21, 2018, along with two counts of child abuse involving the boy's half-siblings, identified in court as Destiny and Rafael.

The murder count includes the special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture. Over Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami's objection, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office dropped its bid for the death penalty against the two after the election of District Attorney George Gascón, who issued a directive that "a sentence of death is never an appropriate resolution in any case."

Leiva and Barron now face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole if they are convicted as charged.

In his closing argument, the prosecutor told the judge that the two defendants are "evil" and "monsters" who should be held accountable for her 10-year-old son's torture and murder. Attorneys for the two defendants countered that Barron and Leiva should be acquitted of the most serious charges.

"I do believe that you will see this was intentional murder by torture," Hatami told the judge.

The prosecutor noted that the defendants "blamed Anthony" for his injuries by claiming that he had thrown himself on the ground and that he had starved himself.

Hatami told the judge that the prosecution believes the boy died of a combination of starvation and dehydration, blunt force trauma, chronic child abuse and torture and failure to seek medical treatment.

The deputy district attorney said it was the prosecution's position that "both of these defendants are evil individuals," and that they were both abusive before meeting each other.

"Together, they were deadly," Hatami told the judge, explaining that Barron was the one who "came up with many of these torture techniques" and that she chose Leiva to act as the enforcer for the discipline used on the boy and two of his half-siblings.

One of Barron's attorneys, Nancy Sperber, urged the judge to acquit Barron of murder and torture, but did not directly address the two child abuse counts.

The defense lawyer contended that her client is a victim of battered woman syndrome, and said Leiva had taken "full and complete responsibility for every act of violence" against Anthony.

Leiva's attorney urged the judge to acquit his client of first-degree murder and the special circumstance allegation, along with the torture charge.

In his rebuttal argument, the prosecutor responded that the medical evidence is "100% consistent with the testimony of the children," but said doctors who reviewed the case disagreed on whether the boy's ultimate cause of death was dehydration and starvation or blunt force trauma.

"There is no humanity in what happened to him. There is none," Hatami said. "So many people failed him."