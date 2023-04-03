Angels 3rd baseman Anthony Rendon suspended 5 games for incident with fan at Oakland game

Anthony Rendon says he can't comment on a video posted on social media that appears to show the Los Angeles Angels All-Star third baseman appearing to swipe at an Oakland fan after the Angels lost to the Athletics on opening day.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended five games and fined an undisclosed amount following his altercation with an Oakland Athletics fan on Thursday.

Unless Rendon appeals, his suspension will begin on Monday night when the Angels open a road series vs. the Seattle Mariners. If he does appeal, his suspension will be postponed until the case is resolved.

The altercation came after Rendon went hitless in Thursday's Opening Day loss. He left the Angels' dugout on his way to the tunnel leading to the clubhouse when he stopped and confronted a fan sitting near the railing.

In a 12-second video posted on social media, Rendon grabs the fan by the shirt through the guardrails and accuses the fan of calling him a "b----." Rendon continues to challenge the fan as he denies the claim. Rendon then calls the fan a "motherf---er" and takes a swipe, which does not connect, as he lets go of the shirt and proceeds to leave the area.

Rendon said he couldn't comment when asked about the altercation on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.