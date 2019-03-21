Anti-Semitic flyers found near west San Fernando Valley schools, prompting police investigation

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple anti-Semitic flyers were found posted near several schools in the west San Fernando Valley earlier this week, prompting an investigation by police.The posters were discovered in the vicinity of El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills, Nestle Avenue Charter Elementary School in Tarzana, and Calabasas High School.At least one of the flyers showed a swastika and a Jewish Star of David underneath text that asks: "What is the difference between crackheads and Jews?"Rep. Brad Sherman, whose district includes the West Valley, issued a statement after the flyers were discovered."I know that Valley residents of all faiths condemn this hateful act and those that are responsible for disseminating these flyers around the Valley," the statement said. "Whether in our community, across the nation, or around the world, these types of hateful, anti-Semitic sentiments have no place in modern society."Sherman thanked the Los Angeles Police Department for its "prompt and professional response to this matter and especially the fact that they intend to investigate this as a hate crime."Anyone with information about the flyers is asked to call the Topanga or West Valley LAPD divisions at (818) 756-4820 or (818) 374-7730.