Antioch Missionary Baptist Church is still a beacon of hope after 155 years

Houston's oldest African-American church still changing lives

HOUSTON, Texas -- Antioch Missionary Baptist Church is only a few decades younger than the city of Houston itself.

Downtown has grown up and around the church, but as so many things changed, the core of Antioch stayed the same.

Now celebrating more than 155 years, the city's oldest African-American church is still a beacon of hope and help for so many.

Watch the story above to learn about their history and strong connection to the community!
