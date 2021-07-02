localish

Pandemic inspires couple's gourmet tortilla business

EMBED <>More Videos

Pandemic inspires couple's gourmet tortilla business

HOUSTON, Texas -- Stephanie Velasquez and Nick Vera were so excited to open the first restaurant of their own after working for some of Houston's top chefs for more than a decade.

But just two weeks after Papalo Taqueria opened in downtown Houston in March 2020, a county-wide shutdown order was announced.


Instead of giving up their dream during the pandemic, Stephanie and Nick turned their gourmet tortillas and beautiful pastries into a wholesale business called Papalo Mercado.

Each tortilla uses heirloom corn from Mexico and is ground by using a stone mill, then hand-rolled and hand pressed.


Papalo Mercado also sells fresh pan dulce and other pastries, horchata, and salsa.

Stephanie and Nick have reopened Papalo Taqueria in Finn Hall and are open Monday through Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsmall businessfoodktrkbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Brooklyn Boutique Upcycles Antique Linens
Gay Author Publishes Non-Gender-Specific Children's Books
Pandemic inspires couple's gourmet tortilla business
Nonprofit is feeding Florida building collapse rescue teams
TOP STORIES
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer placed on leave amid sex assault investigation
Biden welcomes World Series champion Dodgers to White House
2 more bodies pulled from FL condo, including firefighter's 7-year-old
Teen Boy Scout recounts being bitten by shark off Catalina Island
South LA residents grapple with damage left in wake of blast
LAX Terminal 2 reopened after suspicious package found
What to know before 1st child tax credit payment
Show More
Sha'Carri Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test
'Catastrophic failure' occurred during South LA fireworks detonation
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed
US adds a solid 850,000 jobs as economy extends its gains
Co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate requests to resign
More TOP STORIES News