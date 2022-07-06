Children, woman jump from burning upper-level apartment into arms of Indiana officers below: Video

MADISON, Ind. (KABC) -- Harrowing body-camera video shows police officers rescuing several children and a woman from a burning apartment in Madison, Indiana.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded about 1 a.m. Sunday to a building where a staircase was engulfed in flames.

A child inside of the upstairs apartment began breaking out windows, and police officers and detectives "were able to catch each child as they jumped from the windows," according to a news release.

A woman also leapt from the second-floor window and was caught by officers.

Police also entered the ground-level apartment units to ensure no one else was trapped inside, officials said.

Two of the dozen law enforcement officers who first responded to the scene are also experienced firefighters, "and began to fight the blaze until more fire fighters could arrive on scene," the police statement said.

No major injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
