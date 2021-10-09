Business

Apple announces plans for new two-building campus near Culver City train station

EMBED <>More Videos

Apple announces plans for new campus near Culver City train station

CULVER CITY, Calif. (CNS) -- Apple announced plans Friday for a 500,000-square-foot office facility in Culver City that will serve as a regional headquarters for the tech giant's local operations, which include Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

The complex will consist of two buildings connected by a shared wall, actually straddling Culver City and Los Angeles, at National and Venice boulevards, adjacent the Metro Expo Line's Culver City Station.

The project is part of a $430 billion expansion plan announced by the company in April. At that time, Apple indicated it plans to have more than 3,000 employees in Culver City by 2026.

Apple established operations in Culver City in 2014, and currently has more than 1,500 employees in the area, according to the company.

No timeline was announced for the completion of the new buildings.

According to Apple, the facility "will incorporate environmentally sustainable building features and be powered by 100 percent renewable energy."

Company officials noted its proximity to the Metro station, along with various transit lines, and added that Apple will "be offering shuttle service, support for cyclists and other commute alternatives for our teams."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessculver citylos angeles countytechnologyapple
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1st mountain lion in California released back to wild dies
Lyft driver claims he was beaten by 2 passengers near San Bernardino
Fresno: Mom who received $4.M judgement in police shooting is arrested
Hydrogen sulfide detected amid investigation into foul odor in Carson
SWAT storms high-rise, fatally shoot man who held hostage in DTLA
OC oil spill not the environmental disaster first feared
NLDS Game 2: MLB win leader Urías to start for Dodgers vs Giants
Show More
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
McDonald's, Coca-Cola fundraise in memory of SoCal woman
Family says daughter's 2nd-grade teacher ripped hijab off her head
Santa Ana police release sketch of suspect in cold case murder
Retired Navy diver helps keep veterans center afloat in Monrovia
More TOP STORIES News