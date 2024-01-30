Apple device alerts 911 to car crash on 15 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga

According to the California Highway Patrol, an Apple watch or iPhone that was inside the car alerted 911 about the crash immediately.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an Apple watch or iPhone that was inside the car alerted 911 about the crash immediately.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an Apple watch or iPhone that was inside the car alerted 911 about the crash immediately.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an Apple watch or iPhone that was inside the car alerted 911 about the crash immediately.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people who were seriously injured in a crash in Rancho Cucamonga can thank their Apple device for their rescue.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 15 Freeway. The driver and passenger became trapped in the car after slamming into a tree.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an Apple watch or iPhone that was inside the car alerted 911 about the crash immediately.

Both men were taken to Arrowhead Regional Hospital in Colton. It's unclear if there were other people in the car.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.