Southern California Earth Month events celebrating Earth Day 2022

April is Earth Month. Here's a list events and celebrations for Earth Month in Southern California.
Here's a list events and celebrations for Earth Month 2022 in Southern California.

Due to the current pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are promoting virtual and in-person events for viewers at their discretion.

Saturday, April 16
City of Ventura
Household Hazardous Waste Event
5275 Colt Street, Ventura, CA 93003
www.form.jotform.com

Saturday, April 23

Los Angeles County Public Works
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event
9:00am - 3:00pm
South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard at Hildreth Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
www.pw.lacounty.gov

Saturday, April 23

Sam Bernardino County
Earth Day Community Clean Up
8:00am - 12:00pm
Bloomington & Muscoy
www.sbcounty.gov
Mattel unveils 1st mass-retail toy line to be certified carbon neutral
WHO says 99% of world air quality poor
Local program offers residents a way to collect, recycle rainwater
