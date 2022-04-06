Southern California Earth Month events celebrating Earth Day 2022

Here's a list events and celebrations for Earth Month 2022 in Southern California.
Saturday, April 16
City of Ventura
Household Hazardous Waste Event
5275 Colt Street, Ventura, CA 93003
www.form.jotform.com
Saturday, April 23
Los Angeles County Public Works
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event
9:00am - 3:00pm
South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard at Hildreth Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
www.pw.lacounty.gov
Saturday, April 23
Sam Bernardino County
Earth Day Community Clean Up
8:00am - 12:00pm
Bloomington & Muscoy
www.sbcounty.gov
April is Earth Month. Here's a list events and celebrations for Earth Month in Southern California.
