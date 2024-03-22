Best sustainable products to shop during Earth Month

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the most sustainable products you can shop online, just in time for Earth Month. From a plushie made entirely from recycled materials, to a shoe brand that plants two trees for every paiur sold, here are the best earth-friendly finds to shop rigth now.

Note: Prices are subject to change after publication.

30% off Amazon GUND Baby Sustainably Soft Bunny Lovey $12.49

$18 Shop now at Amazon

32% off Amazon GUND Baby Sustainable Bunny Plush $13.49

$19.99 Shop now at Amazon

This line of plush toys are designed for kids and newborns alike. They're crafted with eco-friendly materials like recycled polyester fill and organic cotton. Gund also goes the extra mile by using recycled packaging too. Shop these plush toys now for up to 32% off.

20% off Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 $20

$25 Shop now at Amazon

Whether you're hiking, camping, or simply exploring the great outdoors, the Stanley quencher h20 ensures you have access to refreshingly cold water anytime, anywhere. Say goodbye to plastic bottles and choose this Stanley product, made from 90% recyclable materials, according to the brand. It's also leak-proof and dishwasher-safe, making it perfect for whatever activity you choose. Shop it now in multiple sizes and colors, up to 20% off, starting at $20.

24% off Amazon Lomi Classic $379

$499.95 Shop now at Amazon

Meet the Lomi Classic, your kitchen's revolutionary solution for reducing food waste. With its innovative technology and sleek design, the Lomi Classic transforms food scraps into nutrient-rich compost right in your own home. Simply toss in your food waste, and let the Lomi Classic work its magic. Within hours, you'll have fresh compost ready to nourish your garden and reduce your carbon footprint.

25% off Cariuma Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers $63.75

$85 USE CODE ABC25 Shop now at Cariuma

For every pair of shoes sold, the brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. And, they're offering an ABC Exclusive 25% off your order with coupon code ABC25. We're showcasing the Oca Low Canvas sneakers today, available in multiple sizes and colors. They have a vegan insole and are extremely lightweight, for a comfortable fit. Right now, you can shop a pair for just $63.



* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.