Aquarium of the Pacific's new Southern California Gallery to open 4th of July weekend

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- If you plan on heading to Long Beach to visit the Aquarium of the Pacific soon, you're in for a treat!

The aquarium's new Southern California Gallery will officially open to the public on Saturday, July 1, during the aquarium's 25th Anniversary celebration.

Guests will be able to check out more than three dozen marine species, including the California two-spot octopus, sea jellies, horn sharks, scorpion fishes and more.

New exhibits will also explore local marine habitats like the kelp forests of Casino Point off Catalina Island and the seagrass meadows off Orange County.

