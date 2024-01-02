3 dead after flames rip through home in Arcadia, spread to garage

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people are dead after a fire ripped through a home in Arcadia overnight, and two others who lived there survived.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Tyler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Responding firefighters encountered smoke and raging flames engulfing the two-story home.

The flames quickly spread to the attached garage and three cars, but they did not spread to any neighboring homes.

"Firefighters found the garage area fully involved with fire. The three vehicles engulfed in flames and the house charred with smoke, with fire spreading through the hallway down into the kitchen, dining room area ," said Battalion Chief Frank Garrido.

Garrido doesn't believe any children were involved, but said the people living in the home could've possibly been renters. He said one surviving victim mentioned they were renting a room in the home.

The people who died have not been identified. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.