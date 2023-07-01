17-year-old driver arrested after Arcadia hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead

A 17-year-old driver was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Arcadia, authorities said.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old driver was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash late Saturday evening in Arcadia, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Huntington Driver and Myrtle Avenue, according to the Arcadia Police Department.

Police say they were attempting to pull over the teenager for speeding when he then drove through a red light and hit a pedestrian.

The suspect drove off as officers stopped to help the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

The driver was arrested hiding in a nearby bush, authorities said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.