Baby elephants play in snow at zoo in Arizona

ARIZONA -- Elephants at an Arizona zoo got to enjoy a rare snowfall in a moment they'd never forget.

Video shows the elephants at the Reid Park Zoo playing as the snow fell Tuesday.

One baby elephant named Penzi alternated between splashing around in the enclosure's pond and rolling in the mud.

Her older sister Nandi and a few other elephants also could not resist frolicking amid the flurries.

Meantime the other zoo animals cozied up and stayed warm.

It was an unusual sight to see Nevada's Las Vegas and Arizona's deserts transformed into winter wonderlands.

The snow was a welcome relief for many in the drought-plagued western United States.

